Ken Beck, chair of the Scott County Board of Supervisors, has announced that Scott County has

been awarded the Distinguished Budget Presentation Award from the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA) for Scott County’s current FY24 Budget, a news release says.

Scott County is one of only three Iowa counties (Scott, Johnson, and Linn County) to hold

the Distinguished Budget Presentation Award. The county has received this award for the last 29 consecutive years. During the previous year only 15 of the 1,553 governmental units in

the State of Iowa currently hold this honor.

Beck said the award is the highest form of recognition in governmental budgeting. Its

attainment represents a significant accomplishment by the elected officials and management of Scott County and reflects their commitment to meeting the highest principles of governmental budgeting.

To receive the award, Scott County had to satisfy nationally recognized guidelines for

effective budget presentation. These guidelines are designed to assess how well an entity’s budget serves as 1) a policy document 2) a financial plan 3) an operations guide 4) a communications device. Budget documents must be rated “proficient” in all four categories to receive this award.

The board expressed appreciation to Mahesh Sharma, county administrator; David Farmer,

CPA, MPA Director of Budget and Administrative Services, and to the County’s designated budget analysts and support staff for their work and professional guidance in helping the county to obtain this governmental budgeting honor.

The budget analysts and support staff members that developed the 2024 budget are listed here: