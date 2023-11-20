The Scott County Regional Authority (SCRA) has announced awards of over $1.4 million for its fall 2023 grant cycle. The Authority received 89 requests for funding totaling $3,548,723. Forty-five A projects received a total of $1,416,071 for projects that benefit Scott County residents.

Since 1991, SCRA has awarded grants worth $98,614,275 for the benefit of people and organizations in the area.

The next grant cycle is scheduled for spring 2024. Applications will be available by March 1 and are due April 1. Click here for more information on the grant cycle.