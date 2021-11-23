Scott County Regional Authority awards more than $1.6 million in grants

The Scott County Regional Authority (SCRA) on Tuesday announced awards of more than $1.6 million for the fall 2021 grant cycle.

Several representatives spoke of the value and impact these awards will have for their organizations:

Brad Martell, president and CEO, YMCA of the Iowa Mississippi Valley – $50,000 ($500,000 total commitment awarded in fall 2018 over 10 cycles), Building for Generations Capital Campaign, New Downtown Davenport Family YMCA (Bittner YMCA) and $50,000, North Scott Community YMCA

Rachael Mullins, president and CEO, Putnam Museum and Science Center – $100,000 ($250,000 total commitment over four cycles), Putnam Reimagined Capital Campaign

Ashley Velez, executive director, Humility Homes & Services, Inc. – $125,000 ($250,000 total commitment over four cycles), Addressing the Gap in Affordable Housing: Creating a Home for Every Person

Brian Ritter, executive director, Nahant Marsh Education Center – $100,000, operations building and classroom

The SCRA rreceived a total of 76 requests for funding for a total of $2,543,783.

A total of $1,664,427 was awarded to 65 projects benefiting residents of Scott County. To see the entire list, visit here.

This brings SCRA funding since 1991 to $92,343,099 for the benefit of people and organizations in the community, the release says.

The next grant cycle is scheduled to be in spring 2022 with applications available by March 1, due April 1. Information about future grant cycles will be posted on the SCRA website here.