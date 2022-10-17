Scott County Auditor Kerri Tompkins reminds voters that there are early-voting options available to them, and that the deadline to return absentee ballots is on Election Day, Nov. 8, 2022.

Early Voting Options

In-person voting starts Wednesday, Oct. 19 at the Auditor’s Office, Scott County Administrative Center, 600 West 4th Street, Davenport, and at various satellite locations (see below) in Scott County. Voting at the Administrative Center is Monday – Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 5th from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. in the first-floor Board Room.

Kerri Tompkins (photo from Scott County Auditor website)

The following are the satellite locations:

Scott County Library, 200 N. 6 th St., Eldridge

St., Eldridge Bettendorf Public Library, 2950 Learning Center Campus, Bettendorf

Davenport Public Library, 6000 Eastern Ave., Davenport

Davenport Public Library, 3000 N. Fairmount St., Davenport

St. Ambrose University-Rogalski Center, 518 W. Locust St., Davenport

Please see the link below for specific dates and times of each location.

General Election Day | Scott County, Iowa (www.scottcountyiowa.gov/auditor)

Pre-register to Vote

The deadline to pre-register to vote is Monday, Oct. 24, 2022 at 5 p.m. Pre-registering to vote means your name and address will appear in the voter records on Election Day. This will speed up processing time at the polls. If you have moved, please update your voter registration via on-line or paper form.

The Iowa DOT voter registration link is HERE. The Scott County Auditor link to the voter registration form is HERE.

Please mail to:

Scott County Auditor

Attn: Voter Registration Form

600 W. 4th St.

Davenport, Iowa 52801

How can I have a ballot mailed to my home?

Absentee Ballot Request Deadline

Completed request forms are due in the office by Monday, Oct. 24, 2022 at 5 p.m. The request forms are available for download from the Auditor’s web page HERE or the Auditor’s Office will mail forms to voters upon request, 563-326-8631.

Please mail to:

Scott County Auditor

Attn: Absentee Ballot Request

600 W. 4th St.

Davenport, Iowa 52801

Absentee Ballot Return Deadline

The deadline for returning absentee ballots is Nov. 8, 2022 at 8 p.m. Ballots may be returned by mail, or hand delivered to the Auditor’s Office by the voter, a household member, an immediate family member or a delivery agent. All domestic ballots must be received in the Auditor’s Office by 8 p.m. on Election Day.

Absentee Ballot Drop-Box Available

A drop box is available for voters to return their ballots. It is located at the Scott County Administrative Center on the west side of the parking lot. It is available through Election Day, Nov. 8th at 8 p.m.

Election Day Polling Hours

On Election Day, the polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Voters will use their assigned voting locations. Voters who are unsure of their assigned voting locations can call the Auditor’s Office at 563-326-8631 or use the precinct finder located on the Auditor’s Page of the Scott County website HERE.