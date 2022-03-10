The Scott County Republican County Convention will begin at noon Saturday at Davenport West High School, 3505 W. Locust St., Davenport.

The convention is called every two years to elect a slate of delegates for the District and State Republican Conventions and to elect Scott County Republicans to serve on District Convention Standing Committees.

Delegates will approve a platform to go forward to the District Convention. Several Republican candidates will speak throughout the afternoon.

For more information, contact the Scott County Republican Party at republicanssc@gmail.com or 563-823-5854.