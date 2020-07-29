Scott County Republicans open new headquarters

The Scott County Republicans have moved into their new headquarters at the Walnut Center on North Brady Street in Davenport.

“We are excited to be in our new office for the 2020 presidential election season. Our new office provides plenty of room for our staff of volunteers and to hold our committee meetings, as well as, events for the GOP candidate campaigns,” said Dave Millage, Chair of the Scott County Republicans.

The office is open Monday through Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Visitors and volunteers are welcome during regular business hours and is the local source for GOP candidate yard signs and campaign materials.