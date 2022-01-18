Scott County Republicans will host ‘Pints and Politics’ event

The Scott County Republican Party will host a new “Pints and Politics” event at 6 p.m. Thursday at Thunder Bay Grille, 6511 N Brady St., Davenport,

All conservatives and Republicans are welcome to this free event, a news release says. Food and beverages will be available for purchase.

Special guest speaker will be Gary Metivier, candidate for Scott County supervisor. Jeremy Kaiser, director of the Scott County Juvenile Detention Center, and Scott County Supervisor John Maxwell will discuss the issues and give an update on a new Juvenile Detention Center, the news release says.

For more information, contact the Scott County Republican Party at republicanssc@gmail.com or call 563-823-5854