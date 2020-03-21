Scott County resident tests positive for COVID-19

The Scott County Health Department released a statement Saturday stating that a Scott County resident has tested positive for COVID-19.

The individual was seen at a Scott County medical clinic earlier in the week. They are currently self isolating at home.

“While this is Scott County’s first case in a resident, it may not be the last, and that’s why we encourage all residents to continue to make prevention a priority,” said Scott County Health Department Director Edward Rivers.

This positive case was not included with the earlier report from the governor’s office on Saturday of new cases in the state of Iowa.

For up-to-date information on COVID-19, visit the Scott County Health Department webpage or the Iowa Department of Health webpage.