1  of  3
Breaking News
Scott County resident tests positive for COVID-19 23 new cases of COVID-19 in Iowa, including second positives in Muscatine & Dubuque Counties Illinois Gov. Pritzker issues “stay at home” order
1  of  2
Live Updates
Coronavirus cases in Iowa and Illinois Coronavirus closings, cancellations & resources
1  of  2
Closings
Clinton Co Solid Waste Agency ST. MATTHEW LUTHERAN CHURCH-MILAN

Scott County resident tests positive for COVID-19

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

The Scott County Health Department released a statement Saturday stating that a Scott County resident has tested positive for COVID-19.

The individual was seen at a Scott County medical clinic earlier in the week. They are currently self isolating at home.

“While this is Scott County’s first case in a resident, it may not be the last, and that’s why we encourage all residents to continue to make prevention a priority,” said Scott County Health Department Director Edward Rivers.

This positive case was not included with the earlier report from the governor’s office on Saturday of new cases in the state of Iowa.

For up-to-date information on COVID-19, visit the Scott County Health Department webpage or the Iowa Department of Health webpage.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss