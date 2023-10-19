Scott County Auditor Kerri Tompkins reminds voters they can begin casting their ballots at the Scott County Auditor’s Office on the first floor, a news release says.

In addition, there will be other early voting opportunities before the Nov. 7 Election Day. “I encourage voters to make a plan to vote so your voice is heard,” said Tompkins.

Early Voting Options:

Scott County Auditor’s Office

One option, available to all eligible voters, is voting at the Auditor’s Office now through Monday, Nov. 6. Office hours are weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The office will also be open on Saturday, Oct. 28 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Scott County Administrative Center, 600 W. 4th St., Davenport. Voting will be open on the first floor.

Satellite locations

Voters can vote at four satellite locations throughout Scott County:

Scott County Library, 200 N. 6 th St., Eldridge on Oct. 25 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

St., Eldridge on Oct. 25 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Bettendorf Public Library, 2950 Learning Center Campus on Oct. 27 from 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Davenport Public Library, 6000 Eastern Ave. on Oct. 26 from 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Davenport Public Library, 3000 N. Fairmount St. on Oct. 24 from 12:30-6:30 p.m.

Election Day Polling Hours

On Nov. 7, Election Day, the polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Voters will use their regular assigned voting locations. Voters who are unsure of their assigned voting locations can call the Auditor’s Office at 563-326-8631 or use the precinct finder located here.