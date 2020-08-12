Scott County residents may be eligible for grants to help with storm recovery

With Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds including Scott County as part of her disaster proclamation after Monday’s storm, Scott County residents may be eligible for an Iowa Individual Assistance Grant.

Grants of up to $5000 are available for households with incomes of up to 200% of the federal poverty level or a maximum annual income of $43,440 for a family of three.

The grants are available for home or car repairs, replacement of clothing or food, and temporary housing expenses. Original receipts are required to get reimbursement for expenses related to the storm recovery.

Those interested in requesting assistance should contact Community Action of Eastern Iowa at (563) 324-3236 and/or visit this website.

A claim must be submitted within 45 days from the date of the proclamation.