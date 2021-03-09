Scott County residents with underlying health conditions eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

Effective Monday, health care providers in Iowa officially became authorized to vaccinate individuals 64 years of age and younger with medical conditions that are or may be an increased risk of severe illness from COVID-19.

The Iowa Department of Public Health made the announcement on Thursday, March 4, as part of the state’s current Phase 1B.

“This announcement comes as several Iowa counties have reported they are nearing completion for vaccinating previous priority population groups. Some counties and vaccine providers will remain focused on previous priority populations until they are closer to completion,” said the department in a news release. “Because vaccine production has not fully met the demand for vaccine, Iowans will need to remain patient as vaccine production increases. The White House announced this week that, by the end of May, there will be enough vaccine for anyone over the age of 16 who chooses to receive one.”

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, adults of any age with the following conditions are at increased risk of severe illness from the virus that causes COVID-19:

The department says, based on what they know at this time, adults of any age with the following conditions might be at an increased risk for severe illness from the virus that causes COVID-19:

The Scott County Health Department says proof of medical conditions are not needed, and eligibility will be based on self-report.

“There are thousands of individuals still eligible for vaccine in Phase 1B 65+ and Phase 1B Tier 2-5 priority groups in Scott County. As with each move between eligible priority groups, this transition will take time. We are hopeful that increased vaccine supply in the upcoming weeks will help smooth this transition,” said the health department in a statement. “Local health care providers will expand into vaccinating this group as they are able based on the number of previously eligible individuals needing vaccination and supply of vaccine.”

The Scott County Health Department asks for the community’s patience during this transition and encourages residents to visit its website as upcoming vaccination clinics become available.