Scott County road conditions

Scott County Emergency Management wants you to use extreme caution if you’re out traveling on Saturday.

As of 10:45am, they report that the road conditions in Scott County vary widely, with some in good condition while less traveled roads remain hazardous.

Crews are working to get ahead of the icy conditions before the predicted snow arrives.

In Bettendorf, crews have made good progress on the roads. But they still encourage all residents to use extreme caution. They recommend anyone who doesn’t need to be out, to stay home.

Davenport reports that main roads are in good condition, but residential streets still remain hazardous. Crews are continuing to try and improve those streets.

Scott County Secondary Roads Department states that rural gravel roads have ice buildup and recommend avoiding travel on them. Based on the forecast, they will not be able to clear gravel roads of ice and snow until Sunday morning.

Scott County Emergency Management also want to remind you to be especially cautions when walking outside on sidewalks, patios, outdoor stairs and parking lots.