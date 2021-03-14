Scott County sets Pfizer vaccine clinic for Wednesday

FILE – In this Jan. 18, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 is prepared at a vaccination center of the 3rd district, in Paris. Japan’s COVID-19 vaccinations are beginning Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, after the government granted belated first approval to a shot co-developed by Pfizer Inc. that the United States and many other countries started using two months ago.(AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

The Iowa Department of Public Health has given Scott County another allocation of 1,170 doses of Pfizer vaccine for a clinic on Wednesday at the former Sears department store in NorthPark Mall, 320 W. Kimberly Road, Davenport.

Registration opens at 1 p.m. Monday: http://immunize.scottcountyiowa.gov. Registration will be only through the online link.

Registration for this clinic is for:

·       People 65 and older

·       People with disabilities and their attendant care staff (includes family member if providing attendant care)

·       People 64 and younger with medical conditions that put them at an increased risk for severe COVID-19 illness

·       Healthcare workers

·       PreK-12th grade school staff, early childhood educators, childcare workers

Individuals are asked to bring a form of personal identification.

·       For tips on using the online scheduling system, visit: https://www.scottcountyiowa.net/health/pub/COVID-19/resources/Guidance/For_Public-How_to_Schedule_A_Vaccine.pdf

The second dose of the vaccine will be given three weeks afterward to the individuals vaccinated during this clinic.

