Scott County sets Pfizer vaccine clinic for Wednesday

The Iowa Department of Public Health has given Scott County another allocation of 1,170 doses of Pfizer vaccine for a clinic on Wednesday at the former Sears department store in NorthPark Mall, 320 W. Kimberly Road, Davenport.

Registration opens at 1 p.m. Monday: http://immunize.scottcountyiowa.gov. Registration will be only through the online link.

Registration for this clinic is for:

· People 65 and older

· People with disabilities and their attendant care staff (includes family member if providing attendant care)

· People 64 and younger with medical conditions that put them at an increased risk for severe COVID-19 illness

· Healthcare workers

· PreK-12th grade school staff, early childhood educators, childcare workers

Individuals are asked to bring a form of personal identification.

· For tips on using the online scheduling system, visit: https://www.scottcountyiowa.net/health/pub/COVID-19/resources/Guidance/For_Public-How_to_Schedule_A_Vaccine.pdf

The second dose of the vaccine will be given three weeks afterward to the individuals vaccinated during this clinic.