At 10 a.m. Tuesday, the Scott Emergency Communications Center will conduct an out-of-sequence test of emergency warning sirens in the communities of Eldridge, Long Grove and Park View, in Scott County. according to a news release.

These additional tests are required to test programming changes made in those communities for the system that triggers sirens during an actual emergency. “Residents may disregard sirens in those three communities between 10-10:30 a.m. Tuesday,” the release says.

All sirens are tested regularly on the first Tuesday of each month at 10 a.m. The next regularly scheduled tests are scheduled for Tuesday, April 4, at 10 a.m.

For more information, email David Donovan at david.donovan@scottcountyiowa.gov