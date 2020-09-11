Scott County Sheriff’s Department: Scams target registered sex offenders

A phone scam targeting registered sex offenders is being reported to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office.

“A number of registered sex offenders are being targeted and threatened by arrest over the phone if they don’t provide money (gift cards) requested,” according to an update on the sheriff’s office website.

Information about registered sex offenders is on public websites, and that allows scammers to access information easily, the update says.

“Remember these scams are not just isolated to sex offenders,” it says. “Please remember (neither) the sheriff’s office or any law enforcement will not request money from you.”