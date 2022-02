On Wednesday, Feb. 16 at 9:36 a.m., the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, Princeton Fire Department, MEDIC Ambulance Service and Iowa Department of Natural Resources responded to the Princeton Wildlife Area Gun range for a male with a gunshot wound to the head.

A view of the Princeton gun range on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022 (photo by Bryan Bobb).

Upon arrival by medical personnel, the man was pronounced deceased, according to a Wednesday release. The incident is still under investigation and name of the deceased being withheld pending notification of family.