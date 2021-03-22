Scott County Sheriff’s Office is looking to hire two more deputies

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a few good men or women to join the department.



Scott County currently has an opening for 2 more deputies with 52 already working for the department.



They tells us they’re struggling with candidates showing up for their testing.

Samantha Johanes showed up for the Scott County Sherriff’s Office try-outs she was one of nine who made it to the next round.

“Its important to be here for try-outs because right now we really need good officers out there for me being out here and watching everyone else its a incredible site,” said Johanes.



Chief Deputy Shawn Roth said that in recent years the Sherriff’s Office has seen a decline in applicants.

“We received 64 applicants in that process and to put that in some prospective in 2019 we also did application process and we had 78 in that application process,” said Chief Deputy Roth.

According to Sergeant Thomas Leonard has been with the department for 13 years and has seen how things have changed throughout the years.

“We use to have like 120 applicants show up and 50 to look at and a list of 10 and now we’re only getting 15 and making a list of 10 out of that,” said Sgt. Leonard.

This year the department split the try-out do to COVID last Saturday they had 6 people pass the physical part of the test and on Sunday the number was under 10.

“We only had 9 that only ended up passing the physical and now they end up going to the written test so hopefully by the end of the day we still have all 9,” said Sgt. Leonard.

Johanes was surprised to know that not many people want to be in law enforcement

“When they told us the number that signed up verse how many actually show up I was kinda shocked by that,” said Johanes.

Sergeant Leonard said they need more people to tryout so they can have the best candidates.

“Its better to have a huge pool of people it just allows us to look further and get the best candidates for the job,” said Sgt. Leonard.

Johanes said she knew she always wanted to be part of law enforcement.

“I made the actually decision a few years ago so then I came out here and started going to school,” said Johanes. “I’m going to Scott Community College for associates and criminal justice.”