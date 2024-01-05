The Scott County Sheriff’s Office has taken a pledge to keep tobacco, alternative nicotine, and vapor products out of the hands of Scott County underage people, according to a news release.

Known as I-PLEDGE, the program is a partnership with the Iowa Department of Revenue (IDR) to

educate local retailers and to enforce Iowa’s tobacco, alternative nicotine, and vapor product laws. Since the program’s inception in 2000, the statewide tobacco compliance rate has grown to 91%. By participating in the program, the Scott County Sheriff’s Office has committed to do its part to increase the compliance rate even more this year, the release says.

I-PLEDGE places emphasis on retailer training. Clerks who successfully complete an online training course and then pass an exam will become I-PLEDGE certified. This allows a retail establishment to use an affirmative defense against a civil penalty if the certified clerk makes an illegal sale.

“I-PLEDGE’s retailer training is a great way for clerks to prepare themselves to refuse illegal tobacco, alternative nicotine and vapor product sales,” Sheriff Lane said. “The training also assists retailers to ensure they maintain a compliant and responsible establishment.”

Scott County Sheriff Deputies will also be conducting compliance checks on local establishments as part of the I-PLEDGE program. Underage customers, under the supervision of law enforcement officials, will enter establishments to attempt to buy tobacco, alternative nicotine, and vapor products. Clerks who make the illegal sale will be cited on the spot, the release says.

Criminal penalties for selling tobacco, alternative nicotine and vapor products to a minor include a $135 fine for a first offense, a $325 fine for a second offense and a $645 fine for third and subsequent offenses.

However, handling out citations is not the intent of the I-PLEDGE program. “By partnering with the Iowa Department of Revenue, we hope to educate clerks and maintain a compliant retail environment in our community,” Lane said. “Moreover, we pledge to help keep tobacco, alternative nicotine and vapor products out of the hands of underage persons in Iowa.”

To take the I-PLEDGE training or search certification records, visit here.