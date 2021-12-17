Scott County Sheriff’s Office to swear in two new deputy sheriffs on Monday

On Monday, Dec. 20, at 9 a.m., the Scott County Sheriff’s Office will hold a Swearing-In Ceremony at the Sheriff’s Office Headquarters at 3206 S. 16th Ave., Eldridge. Aimee Sanchez and Patrick Miller have been hired as the newest deputy sheriffs for Scott County.

Sanchez is originally from Chicago, and graduated from Foreman High School. She joined the Illinois National Guard in 2013 and has been enlisted as military police for the 333rd MP Company in Freeport, Ill. Sanchez moved to the Quad Cities in the fall of 2016, attended Western Illinois University, and graduated in spring 2018 with a double major in Spanish and a B.A. in Law Enforcement and Justice Administration.

With her unit in the National Guard, Sanchez has attended both President Trump’s (2017) and President Biden’s (2021) inauguration, has responded to civil disturbances in Chicago in 2020, and from January 2021 to May 2021, she participated in the Washington, D.C. National Guard response for the Capital attack. Sanchez began her career with Scott County as a bailiff in October 2017 and was promoted as a corrections officer in 2019. She and her daughter, Amunet, reside in Davenport.

Patrick Miller was born in raised in Bettendorf, and graduated from Pleasant Valley High School in 2005. In 2010, he graduated from the University of Northern Iowa with a B.A. in Criminology. Miller was hired by the Rock Island Police Department in 2019 and is a certified taser instructor. He enjoys spending his free time with his wife Elizabeth, his six-year-old daughter Josie and his four-year-old son Emmett.