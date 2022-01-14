Scott County state senator Jim Lykam will not run for re-election in 2022

Iowa State Sen. Jim Lykam (D-Davenport), who represents the 45th Senate District, announced Friday he will not seek re-election this year.

Iowa State Sen. Jim Lykam (D-Davenport)

“For the past 22 years, I have had the honor and privilege of representing the people of Scott County in the Iowa House and Iowa Senate,” the 72-year-old said in a Friday release. “Since being elected to the Legislature, I have been proud to be part of significant legislative efforts to improve the lives of Iowans.” He cited the following efforts:

Floor managing landmark legislation to crack down on puppy mills. I led the efforts on key reforms after receiving stories of malnourished dogs, dogs with severely matted hair because they weren’t groomed, and dogs that were crippled or otherwise injured after being continually caged.

Serving on the original legislative committee that created the popular Resource Enhancement and Protection (REAP) Fund. The innovative program has invested hundreds of millions of dollars in efforts to expand environmental and recreational opportunities in Iowa.

Supporting legislation to legalize riverboat gambling in Iowa during an economic downturn caused by the farm crisis. The legislation created thousands of new jobs and expanded recreational and cultural opportunities across the state.

Leading efforts to pass legislation to help law enforcement officials shut down illegal dog fighting rings. I pushed for the legislation after Quad-City area residents reported dog abductions and finding dog carcasses.

Supporting legislation that restricted access to pseudoephedrine, a key meth-making ingredient; increasing public awareness; and ensuring stronger enforcement. I also supported a law placing additional tracking requirements on sales of the substance.

“I want to thank the people of Scott County for giving me the opportunity to represent them in the Legislature,” Lykam said. “With their support, I have worked in a bi-partisan manner on key issues, reaching across party lines to pass good policy and putting politics on the sideline.

Iowa State Sen. Jim Lykam (D-Davenport) has served for 22 years in the Iowa House and Senate.

“It has been an honor to represent the citizens of Scott County.”

Senate Democratic Leader Zach Wahls (D-Coralville) released the following statement praising Senator Jim Lykam’s career of public service:

“Senator Jim Lykam has been an outstanding public servant during his 22 years in the State Legislature. From leading the effort to crack down on abusive puppy mills, to championing important economic development projects in the Quad Cities, Jim has been a lifelong advocate for the residents of Scott County. His constituents, the Democratic Party, and all Iowans are better off because of Jim’s service to our state.

“We’ll miss Jim’s leadership and big heart in the Capitol,” Wahls said. “I congratulate Jim on his well-earned retirement, and I wish him and Barb nothing but the best in retirement.”