Scott County Supervisor Tony Knobbe, of rural Davenport, on Tuesday announced his candidacy for Scott County Treasurer.

Having served on the Scott County Board of Supervisors since 2016, including three years as board chair, Knobbe brings 40 years of financial and government experience to the table, according to his announcement release. His 33 years of commercial, retail, and municipal banking experience — combined with his service to Scott County — make him uniquely qualified to serve as its Treasurer, he said.

Current Scott County Treasurer Mike Fennelly has announced that he will not seek a second term, in order to devote his time to pursue other business interests. Fennelly succeeded his father, Bill, who had served in this role since 1995.

“We are all deeply appreciative of the service of the Fennelly family to Scott County. I am humbled to be asked to consider carrying on that tradition,” said Knobbe.

“Tony’s proven experience leading teams, his financial knowledge, and his familiarity with county government make him a great choice for our next Treasurer,” Treasurer Mike Fennelly said in the release.

“Serving the citizens of Scott County has been an honor,” Knobbe added. “While on the board, we held the line on taxes, increased funding for our sheriff’s department and expanded mental health coverage. Now, I’m ready to take my experience and put it to work in the Treasurer’s office.”