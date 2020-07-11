Scott County surpasses 1,000 COVID-19 cases

Scott County surpassed 1,000 positive cases on Saturday.

According to the numbers on the COVID-19 in Iowa website at 10:45 a.m., Scott County had 1,019 total confirmed cases after 48 new cases were added to the website in the past 24 hours.

There have been 16,446 tests conducted in Scott County for an overall positivity rate of 6.2%.

Looking at some of the other statistics, adults (ages 18 – 40) are about half of the reported cases at 49% with middle age (41 – 60) the second highest group at 31%.

There have been 598 reported recovered cases in Scott County and deaths remained at 10.

Clinton County added eight new cases, which is the most in a 24 hour period for that county, for an overall total of 132. There have been 3,719 tests conducted and 69 reported recovered in the county.

New cases in Iowa increased by 769 for at total of 34,528. There were also six deaths, including one each in Muscatine and Dubuque County. There are 26,094 cases reported recovered in the state.

A total of 368,104 tests have been processed in Iowa with 6,781 reported since Friday.

The overall positivity rate for the state is at 9.4%.

For a more complete look at the numbers from the local counties, visit our COVID-19 Cases in Illinois & Iowa webpage.

To get more Iowa statistics, visit the COVID-19 in Iowa website.