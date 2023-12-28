If you live in unincorporated Scott County, there’s going to be a test of the Wireless Emergency Alert (WEA) this weekend.

The Scott County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) is holding a targeted, one-mile radius test of the Wireless Emergency Alert (WEA) system for cell phones in unincorporated Scott County, near 240th Street and 230th Avenue, or about 1.25 miles south of Lost Grove Lake. This test will be held on December 30 at 1 p.m.

The test will ensure public safety officials have methods and systems in place to provide urgent alerts and warnings to the public during an emergency or disaster. Testing public alert and warning systems is a way to assess the operational readiness of the necessary infrastructure to distribute local, state and national messages and determine if technological improvements are necessary.

Only phone owners who have opted in to receive WEA Test messages and are connected to a cellular tower within the one-mile radius of the testing area will receive this test.

This graphic shows iPhone and Android users how to turn these alerts on and which emergency message options they can elect to receive. Scott County EMA encourages anyone who lives or works in Scott County to have these Emergency Message options selected to stay informed.

Click here for more information on the Scott County Emergency Management Agency. For more information on the Integrated Public Alert and Warning System and Wireless Emergency Alerts, click here.