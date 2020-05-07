Scott County to honor COVID-19 victims on Friday with the help of local churches

1  of  4
The Scott County Board of Supervisors declared Friday, May 8 as “COVID-19 Victims Remembrance Day” to honor those who have been impacted by the virus.

At 3 PM on May 8 over a dozen churches in Scott County will ring their bells and other instruments followed by a moment of prayer or silent reflection. This is meant to be a sign of support and solidarity wit those suffering from the pandemic.

People across Scott County are encourage to go outside and make some noise along with the church bells followed by the moment of silence.

