A new deputy sheriff will be sworn in to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office April 27.

James Raabe has been hired as the newest deputy sheriff for Scott County. Originally from Jacksonville, IL, Raabe attended Western Illinois University, where he played soccer for four years and graduated in 2010. Raabe lives in Bettendorf with his wife and two sons, and he is a coach at the Bettendorf Soccer Association. Raabe and his family like to camp, hike and fish.

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office will hold the swearing-in ceremony Wednesday, April 27, 9:00 a.m. at the Sheriff’s Office Headquarters, located at 3206 South 16th Avenue, Eldridge. For more information on the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, click here.