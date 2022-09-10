Scott County Auditor Kerri Tompkins has announced her office will mail a voting notice to each Scott County household with at least one registered voter.

The notice informs voters on how to request ballots by mail and options for in-person early voting, including in the Auditor’s Office and at various satellite locations, a news release says. The notice includes QR codes with links to the auditor’s webpage for absentee ballot requests and general election information.

The notices will be mailed in three batches, the first on Monday, Sept. 12, and next batches on the following two Mondays.

Requests for absentee ballots must be received in the Auditor’s Office by Oct. 24 at 5 p.m.

Absentee ballots will be available starting Oct. 19 and must be returned to the Auditor’s Office by 8 p.m. on Nov. 8, Election Day.

For more information, call the Scott County Auditor’s office at 563-326-8631.