Scott County votes against mask requirement

Scott County’s Board of Supervisors voted down a proposal to require people to wear face masks in public.

The board instead adopted an amended the measure to “strongly encourage” wearing masks rather than a requirement.

Opponents of the initial proposal said they felt they wouldn’t be able to enforce it legally.

And that it should be left up to the state. Supporters say the decision should be made at the local level rather than Des Moines.

“I don’t have a problem with masks, and I know most people don’t, but they do have a problem with one board of supervisor person telling them that they must wear a mask,” Jeanita McNulty, a Scott County resident said. “When the board of supervisors doesn’t even have the authority to do so based on the attorney general’s office.”

“I would like to think that the somewhat weakened eventual resolution of the board, and all the discussion that has surrounded it over the past couple of weeks, will heighten awareness among the general population,” Ken Croken, a Scott County supervisor said.

The board of supervisors also tabled a resolution to require mask wearing inside the administration building.