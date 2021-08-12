Scott County Watersheds group observes Water Quality Month

This month, Partners of Scott County Watersheds observes Water Quality Month by taking action locally. The Partners group is working its way around the county to make city-wide proclamations for August to be Water Quality Stewardship Month in the Quad City area, a news release says.

So far, PSCW has been supported by the cities, and had proclamations made in Buffalo, Eldridge, McCausland, Riverdale, and Davenport. Plans are in place to get proclamations made in the cities of Walcott, Blue Grass, LeClaire, and Bettendorf, along with the Scott County Board of Supervisors, the release says.

In observance of Water Quality Month, a winner will receive an aluminum water bottle, watershed t-shirt, PSCW vinyl sticker, and four tickets to ride the Channel Cat Water Taxi. To enter, go to the group’s Facebook page and like the page. Then, like and share the pinned post about the giveaway.

Participants can enter throughout August. The winner will be announced Aug. 31.

In August of 2005, the Environmental Protection Agency founded National Water Quality Month to draw attention to water quality and educate people across the country on how to conserve it.