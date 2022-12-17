he Scott County Emergency Management Agency will conduct a county-wide test of the Wireless Emergency Alert (WEA) system for cell phones at 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, according to a news release.

The test is intended to ensure public safety officials have the methods and systems to deliver urgent alerts and warnings to the public during an emergency or disaster, a news release says. Periodic testing of public alert and warning systems is also a way to assess the operational readiness of the infrastructure required to distribute local, state, and national messages and determine whether technological improvements are needed. Only cell phones with the option to receive WEA test messages will receive this test, the release says.

For more information about WEA and public alerts

Local information can be found at the Scott County Emergency Management Agency’s website

More information on the Integrated Public Alert and Warning System and Wireless Emergency Alerts is available here.