Scotty McCreery is coming to Rhythm City Casino Resort

Rhythm City Casino Resort announced that Scotty McCreery will perform on the Event Center stage on Friday, March 26, 2021.

The Season Ten American Idol winner released his third album Seasons Change in 2018. He took a creative step forward by co-writing 11 songs and working with some of Nashville’s best songwriters for a range of emotions and musical styles.

“I’ve lived a lot of life since my last record,” says Scotty McCreery about starting work on Seasons Change. “I moved out on my own, I traveled across the country and the world, I got engaged, I was dropped by my label, I was even robbed at gunpoint. So I really wanted this album to show who Scotty is at 24, what’s going on in my life, and I think we accomplished that.”

His debut album Clear as Day in 2011 entered at number one on the Billboard Top 200 chart and garnered him new artist awards at the Academy of Country Music Awards and the American Country Awards.

McCreery has also released a Christmas album in 2012 that debuted number one on the Billboard Top Holiday Albums chart and his second album See You Tonight in 2013 that debuted number one on the Billboard Country Albums chart.

Reserved tickets for the show ranging from $45 to $80 go on sale Friday, July 24 at 10:00 a.m. and can be purchased either online at Rhythm City Casino Resort website, by phone at (844) 852-4FUN (4386), or in person at the Market gift shop inside the Rhythm City Casino Resort.