Scout elves bring holiday fun for all at the Elf on the Shelf: A Christmas Musical at the Adler Theatre

It’s not too early to think about sharing some holiday magic with scout elves and other North Pole pals!

Inspired by the beloved box set “The Elf on the Shelf,” Santa’s scout elves take to the stage in a lively musica; production to help a human family remember the importance of Christmas cheer. Toe-tapping music, dance, dazzling sets and costumes and a heartfelt story will capture you in the splendor of the season.

The Elf on the Shelf: A Christmas Musical brings Christmas magic to the Adler Theatre Saturday, December 18 for two spectacular shows at 2:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. Tickets are on sale now. For more information, click here.