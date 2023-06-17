VNA Community Services, a provider of support and care services for seniors in Knox County, has announced its partnership with Boy Scout Troop 4226 to undertake an inspiring project: the construction of raised garden boxes for their senior center, a news release says.

This meaningful endeavor has been made possible through the generous donation of building supplies from Lowe’s of Galesburg, the release says.

The primary objective of this joint initiative is to enhance the well-being and quality of life for the seniors at VNA Community Services by creating accessible and engaging garden spaces. The raised garden boxes will provide a therapeutic outlet for older adults to connect with nature, exercise their green thumbs, and foster a sense of community.

The members of Boy Scout Troop 4226, renowned for their commitment to community service and leadership, will utilize their construction skills to build the raised garden boxes. Under the guidance of troop leaders, the scouts will employ their expertise and passion to create sturdy, customized structures tailored to meet the unique needs of the senior center.

Lowe’s of Galesburg has donated all the necessary building supplies for this project. Lowe’s commitment to supporting community initiatives and empowering individuals aligns perfectly with the vision of VNA Community Services and Boy Scout Troop 4226, the release says. Their generous contribution has enabled the collaboration of organizations that share a common goal of enriching the lives of local seniors.

“We are thrilled to partner with Boy Scout Troop 4226 and Lowe’s of Galesburg for this remarkable endeavor,” said Michael Bennett, executive director of VNA Community Services. “By constructing these raised garden boxes, we aim to create an environment at the VNA Community Services that promotes the joy of gardening, encourages physical activity, and fosters social connections among our cherished seniors. It’s a triple threat.”

The raised garden boxes will be strategically placed within the grounds of the senior center, ensuring easy access and convenience for all recipients.

Once the raised garden boxes are built, they will be filled with nutrient-rich soil and planted with a variety of flowers, herbs, and vegetables, creating a vibrant and thriving garden. The senior center residents will have the opportunity to actively participate in tending and nurturing the plants, fostering a sense of accomplishment and pride in their shared gardening project.

A special unveiling event for the raised garden boxes will be held at the VNA Senior Center at noon June 23. There will be light refreshments as well as hot dogs for people who attend. Representatives from VNA Community Services, Boy Scout Troop 4226, and local officials will be present to celebrate this collaborative achievement.

About VNA Community Services of Galesburg:

VNA Community Services of Galesburg is a leading organization dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for seniors in Knox County. Through a range of programs and support services, they strive to promote independence, well-being, and community engagement for older adults.

About Boy Scout Troop 4226:

Boy Scout Troop 4226 is based in Knox County. It is committed to building character, fostering leadership skills, and serving the community. The Scouts actively participate in various service projects, striving to make a positive impact and embodying the values of the Boy Scouts of America.