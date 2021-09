Scout Troops 243 and 258 from Rock Island and Troop 1242 from Milan, along with Cub Scout Packs 250 and 258 from Rock Island, participated Saturday in a flag ceremony and flag retirement program with the Vietnam Veterans Color Guard at Rock Island Conservation Club.

The events were part of a 9/11 memorial.

Scouts learned American Flag etiquette and the meaning of each fold of the flag, and well as the proper retirement procedures.