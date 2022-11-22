The Scott County Regional Authority (SCRA) on Tuesday announced awards of over $1.6 million for the fall 2022 grant cycle.

Ballet Quad Cities dancers at a vacant building, 1611 5th Ave., Moline, that the company will own and renovate for its new home.

The Authority received a total of 81 requests for funding totaling $6,816,045, according to a Tuesday release. A total of $1,617,863 was awarded to 52 projects benefiting residents of Scott County. Among the larger ones are:

$166,667 for the city of Bettendorf’s The Landing, part of a $4 million commitment to the city over 12 years.

for the city of Bettendorf’s The Landing, part of a $4 million commitment to the city over 12 years. $100,000 for Ballet Quad Cities’ purchase and renovation of a building in downtown Moline.

for Ballet Quad Cities’ purchase and renovation of a building in downtown Moline. $98,000 for the YWCA Quad Cities’ acquisition and renovation of the Iowa Empowerment Center in Davenport.

for the YWCA Quad Cities’ acquisition and renovation of the Iowa Empowerment Center in Davenport. $74,909 for a playground safety initiative at All Saints Catholic School in Davenport.

for a playground safety initiative at All Saints Catholic School in Davenport. $73,677 for the Quad Cities Housing Council rehabilitation of affordable single-family and multi-family housing units.

for the Quad Cities Housing Council rehabilitation of affordable single-family and multi-family housing units. $50,000 each for the Putnam Museum and Science Center, River Bend Food Bank, Habitat for Humanity, Humility Homes and Services, and Junior Achievement of the Heartland (JA Inspiration Center in Moline).

each for the Putnam Museum and Science Center, River Bend Food Bank, Habitat for Humanity, Humility Homes and Services, and Junior Achievement of the Heartland (JA Inspiration Center in Moline). $42,958 for Davenport schools’ equipment for grades 7-12 science classrooms.

for Davenport schools’ equipment for grades 7-12 science classrooms. $42,700 for expanding reach of McAnthony Window at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Davenport.

for expanding reach of McAnthony Window at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Davenport. $35,000 for the Bettendorf Family Museum “On the Road” gallery renovation.

The Landing is a new Bettendorf project comprised of three parts – an $18.7-million community water park, a versatile $3-million ice rink, and a unique recreational center, all in the area of Middle Road and 23rd Street.

A rendering of the planned water park at The Landing, Middle Road and 23rd Street in Bettendorf.

Though the YMCA at 3800 Tanglefoot Lane, Bettendorf, is less than two miles from the city-owned Life Fitness Center at 2222 Middle Road, the Y plans to acquire LFC and turn it into a youth rec center and early learning/childcare center.

Tuesday’s grants bring total SCRA funding since 1991 to $95,650,481 for the benefit of people and organizations in the community. The next grant cycle is scheduled to be in spring 2023 with applications available by March 1, due Friday, March 31.

Information regarding future grant cycles will be posted on the SCRA website.