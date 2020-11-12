Scrap fire in Rock Island source of smoke across QC

A scrap pile on fire at Del’s Metal near the Centennial Expressway in Rock Island is sending smoke drifting across the Quad Cities.

The fire, located at 1st Street and 16th Avenue, started before 8 a.m. on Thursday.

Police blocked off the exit to 18th Avenue from southbound Illinois 92.

Rock Island’s industrial corridor on the city’s west side. pic.twitter.com/UM9lSzFX3V — Putting It Blunkly (@JohnBlunk) November 12, 2020