Opening the Box: Scrapbooking Through the Ages from the Davenport Public Library

The Davenport Public Library invites you to explore and learn about the curious world of archives and manuscripts at the Richardson-Sloane Special Collections Center, featuring collections and examples of relevant materials during each presentation.

January’s topic is scrapbooking through the ages, examining scrapbooks found in the collection that showcase the different scrapbooking techniques used at different points in history. This presentation is open to anyone interested in learning more about the archives and manuscript collections.

Opening the Box: Scrapbooking Through the Ages is Friday, January 7, 2:30 p.m. online. Use this link to join the event.

