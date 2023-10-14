Work will begin Monday, Oct. 16, to construct the foundation for the art sculpture “Zenith” in the 2nd Street & Mulberry Avenue roundabout in Muscatine, a news release says.

The sculpture by Nathan Pierce of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, received the Public Art Advisory Commission’s recommendation after an online public survey and in-person voting that was conducted in 2021.

Traffic control will be set up to keep southbound and northbound traffic moving around the roundabout. However, eastbound traffic will not be able to go straight around the roundabout as crews from Heuer Construction will be staging and working off of the red concrete apron. Eastbound traffic will need to detour south.

Traffic is advised to slow down and use caution in the construction area. Work is anticipated to be completed by Oct. 27, if not sooner, weather permitting.