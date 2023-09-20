SCWPro, also known as Scott County Wrestling, officially ran its first show back in 2003, and from there, the professional wrestling group could’ve called it all a success. Or after its second show. Or after its first year.

Instead, SCWPro has pushed forward, showcasing up-and-coming and established wrestling talent to provide live entertainment for the whole family across the Quad Cities and beyond. Marek Brave, SCWPro Hall-of-Famer and Head Trainer at the Black & Brave Wrestling Academy (along with SCWPro alum Colby Lopez (known as Seth Rollins in World Wrestling Entertainment), takes us on a journey of 20 years (and beyond!) of classic and innovative mat action that makes the organization so special.

