Sitka Seafood Market, a leading provider of premium seafood products, has completed a state-of-the-art warehouse facility in Galesburg.

The new warehouse is at 1861 S. Henderson St., Galesburg.

The renovations at 1861 S. Henderson St., Galesburg, will enhance the company’s capacity to

provide a wider range of seafood options while maintaining their commitment to environmental

responsibility and ethical fishing practices, according to a Monday company release.

Sitka Seafood Market will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Dec. 12, 2023 at 11 a.m. at the site — to be attended by prominent members of the Galesburg Chamber of Commerce, local government and executives from Davenport-based Estes Construction, the contractor for the project.

Sitka (based in Alaska) bills itself as “the premier wild-caught seafood direct to consumer marketplace offering the highest quality, sustainably harvested seafood available.”

“We are thrilled to open our new warehouse facility in Galesburg,” Gerardo Canales, CEO of

Sitka Seafood Market, said in the release. “This move not only reflects our commitment to delivering the finest seafood to our loyal customers but also our dedication to supporting the local economy and community here in Galesburg.”

Sitka Seafood Market has gained a reputation for its unique model, connecting consumers

directly to fishermen in Sitka, Alaska, the Pacific Northwest, and across the U.S. This

direct-to-door model ensures freshness, traceability, and a transparent supply chain, the company said. The new warehouse space will further streamline operations, allowing the company to scale its distribution and reach even more customers seeking responsibly sourced seafood.

The Sitka Seafood warehouse has 31 employees and hopes to grow.

The Chamber of Commerce in Galesburg expressed its support for Sitka Seafood Market’s

expansion. “We are pleased to see Sitka Seafood Market thriving and investing in our

community,” said Pam Gaither, executive director of the Galesburg Area Chamber of Commerce.

“Their commitment to growth and community engagement aligns with our mission to foster a

vibrant and prosperous local business environment.”

For more information, visit the company website HERE.