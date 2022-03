The search for a missing 14-year-old Davenport girl continues, according to the Quad Cities Missing Persons Network.

Ri’Hanna Burian went missing Dec. 27, 2021, according to the network Facebook page. She has black hair and brown eyes, is 5’4″ and weighs 130 pounds.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children asks anyone with information to call the center at 1-800-843-5678 or Davenport Police, 563-326-7979.