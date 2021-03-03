Search for Breasia Terrell to be featured on Discovery’s ‘In Pursuit: The Missing’

Breasia Terrell will be featured in a new Discovery special focused on missing persons next week.

The one-hour special is called “In Pursuit: The Missing” and will begin streaming on Discovery+ on Sunday and will air on Investigation Discovery at 8 p.m. CT Monday.

Host Callahan Walsh will showcase “missing children cases that urgently need the help of the public to solve.”

Here’s how the news release describes the approach to Terrell’s story:

Walsh, a child advocate for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, “will profile the disappearance of Breasia Terrell from Davenport, Iowa. Breasia was last seen at a Davenport apartment complex in the early hours of July 10, 2020. The previous evening, Breasia and her half-brother spent the night with the boy’s father, Henry Dinkins, and his girlfriend. Dinkins has been named as a person of interest in Breasia’s disappearance but has not been officially charged in the case. Breasia was 10 years old and 4 feet, 5 inches when she went missing and has braids and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white shirt, white shorts, and white and pink flip flops. The FBI is offering $10,000 for anyone with information that can help them find her. … The best resource in recovering missing children is to share photos of that child. Please feel free to share the photo and videos as needed. We are encouraging any viewers with any information on Breasia Terrell’s whereabouts to contact our call center at 1-833-3-PURSUE or to submit online at our dedicated hub at InPursuitTips.com. These resources are both staffed by trained operators who will accept anonymous tips and alert the proper authorities.”

Watch a clip Discovery+ provided above.