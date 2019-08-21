Search for Trudy Appleby continues after 23 years

Time has passed, but each year doesn’t get any easier for the family and friends that miss Trudy Appleby desperately.

As the investigation continues into a 23-year case, family and friends are once again remembering the girl at the center of it.

She was only 11 years old when she went missing.

“We try to keep it relevant, we try to keep it in the forefront of people’s minds,” Moline Police Detective Michael Griffin said. “It’s not only for the family’s minds to let them know we’re doing everything we can to solve this case to bring them justice that they deserve, and Trudy’s justice. But we’re also trying to keep it in the minds of the people that are a part of this case criminally. The people that know what happen. The people that continue to keep these secrets in harbor.”

Family and friends encourage the Quad Cities community to stop by at tonight’s vigil to show their support to trudy.

It’s at the First Baptist Church in East Moline at 7 p.m.