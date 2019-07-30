‘Search is off’ for child in Mississippi River

UPDATE: Rock Island Fire Marshal Greg Marty told Local 4 News “the search is off” for a child in the Mississippi River.

Marty said the department responded to an “unverified report” and did its due diligence to conduct a search and rescue and found nothing.

Because the search came up empty and was based on one witness with no corresponding reports of missing children, it has been discontinued.

EARLIER UPDATE: A dive team has arrived at Schwiebert Park to search for a child who may have fallen in the Mississippi River.

Rock Island’s assistant fire chief tells Local 4 News that a child was playing near the water and did not reappear.

Officials are not sure if the child is actually in the water.

Schwiebert Park is closed tonight while the search is ongoing.

This comes a year and a week after 2-year-old Hawk Newberry fell into the Mississippi River while playing on the docks.

PREVIOUS UPDATE: Multiple boats are in the water at Schwiebert Riverfront Park.

Crews were called to the Mississippi River just before 8 p.m. Monday.

Rock Island Fire Department and Davenport Fire Department had their boats taking part.

Emergency officials have not confirmed to Local 4 News the reason for their response.

Local 4 News has a crew on the scene working to gather information.

This is a developing story.