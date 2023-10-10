Work is underway to find the next director of the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS).

Current director Marc Smith announced he will resign at the end of the year. Governor JB Pritzker says the state will conduct a national search to find the replacement.

State lawmakers want to see somebody who is ready to make some big changes to the agency.

Republicans say they want more than a new director. House Republican Tom Weber says local law enforcement needs to play a larger role protecting children in the care of DCFS. House Republicans also propose breaking down DCFS into smaller agencies, having one based in each judicial circuit in the state.

The National Association for Social Workers does not support that change.