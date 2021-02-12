Search leads to arrest on drug, weapon charges

On Wednesday, several law enforcement agencies executed a search warrant at a home located at 345 East 3rd Street in Galesburg.

During the search, agents and detectives found several items of controlled substances, paraphernalia associated with illegal narcotics distribution, and a firearm with ammunition.

Travis B. Jones, 43, of Galesburg, was arrested and charged with distribution of at least 50 grams of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine and possession of firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Jones made an initial appearance in federal court on Thursday.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office, Galesburg Police Department, and Macomb Police Department, along with assistance of FBI TOC – West Task Force – FBI Springfield, conducted the search.