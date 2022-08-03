Authorities are searching the Rock River and surrounding areas for a missing kayaker.

On August 2 at approximately 8:55 p.m., the Dixon Police Department received a report of a missing kayaker on the Rock River. According to a release, the kayaker was last seen on the Rock River at approximately 2:00 p.m. that day in the area of the Custer Avenue boat ramp. The kayaker’s vehicle was located at the Custer Avenue boat ramp, and the kayak is reported to be orange in color.

The Dixon Police Department, Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Dixon City Fire Department, Dixon Rural Fire Department, Lee County Emergency Management, Illinois Department of Natural Resources and the Sterling Fire Department have been searching the Rock River and surrounding areas for the missing kayaker. No additional information has been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Dixon Police Department at (815) 288-4411 or the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at (815) 284-6631.