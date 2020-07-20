Search volunteers for Breasia Terrell no longer needed in the Clinton area

The Davenport Police Department said Sunday evening, they are no longer in need of search volunteers in the Clinton area for Breasia Terrell.

DPD says, they are in constant contact with the family.

They are thankful for all of the law enforcement agencies and community volunteers who have assisted in the search for Terrell in the Clinton area.

They are asking the public that if they decide to do a self-organize search party to be in groups of three or more and to assign one person to call law enforcement at (563) 326-6125 with information or tips.