Searchers look for body at marina on Saturday

A search for a body was under way Saturday at Oppold Marina, Sterling, Ill.

Firefighters said emergency responders, including Sterling fire crews, were called to the scene about 5 p.m.

By 9 p.m., responders all had left the marina. Other law-enforcement agencies said the case is being handled by Ogle County.

