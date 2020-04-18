Sears Awning Company in Moline handing out free toilet paper

As the pandemic continues, you’ve likely noticed household items continue to fly off shelves.

One Moline business is doing what they can to help get essential items to the community.

Sears Awning bought five cases of toilet paper from a Quad City distributor. They’ve been holding toilet paper giveaways over the last month.

The first two were for seniors, but the one held Friday was for anyone who needed toilet paper.

“They show a lot of support when they stop and get it, so I know it means a lot,” says President Rick Powell.

Powell says he saw a need in the community.

“I actually stopped at a Hy-Vee locally here in the Quad Cities, and I followed an elderly lady in. She was 83. That was her fifth store of the day trying to find toilet paper. So she spent the whole entire day and had been doing that the whole entire week.”

Tapping into his family’s business resources, Powell said he was able to find toilet paper through a local supplier.

“We had so many calls with people who can’t find it anywhere that we decided to buy a couple more cases. We actually bought five cases,” says Powell.

Diane Fox waited in her car for her bathroom essentials. She says she has been stopping at stores for days looking for toilet paper without any luck.

“This is a good deal because that’s one thing we can’t find right now, for one thing, and it’s a blessing,” says Fox.

Friday was the last day for the giveaway.



