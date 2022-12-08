Augustana College’s John Deere Planetarium will host its annual holiday program, “Season of Light,” December 10-16. The public is invited to this free event. The planetarium is located at 820 38th Street in Rock Island. The shows will be held weekdays at 7 p.m. and on Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m. Reservations are required and can be made here. The doors open 15 minutes before each program and late comers will not be admitted. The program is not recommended for children ages seven and under.

“Season of Light” was created by Loch Ness Productions and uses images, video, animation and sound to tell the story of how our holiday traditions are connected to the sky above. “December is the darkest month of the year, and people all over the world have held festivals, lit candles and tried to bring light to the darkness of the winter sky,” said planetarium director Dr. Lee Carkner, who will lead the planetarium show. “‘Season of Light’ also explains the seasons and the winter constellations and speculates about the Star of Bethlehem.”

Visitors can also view the items on display in the recently updated Getz-Rogers Gallery, including astronomy images, artifacts from the Apollo program and a quarter-ton piece of the Canyon Diablo meteorite.

Photos courtesy Sharon Wren

The Fryxell Geology Museum next to the planetarium will be open to visitors from 1-4 p.m. December 10-11 and from 7:30-8:30 p.m. during the week of December 12-16. A complete 22-foot-long skeleton of Cryolophosaurus, a large crested carnivorous dinosaur discovered in Antarctica in 1991 by Augustana paleontologist Dr. William Hammer is on display in the museum.